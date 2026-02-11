Feeding the Plains, Remembering a Hero, Building Business

Today's Segments

Here are polished, broadcast-ready titles and descriptions for each segment:

Fighting Hunger Across the Plains

On Prairie Plates, Rebecca Knutson and Alicia Triemert of the Great Plains Food Bank discuss distributing more than 14 million pounds of food annually, serving thousands of children weekly through the Backpack Program, reaching rural food deserts, and how Giving Hearts Day can help end childhood hunger across North Dakota and western Minnesota. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Remembering Officer Jason Moszer: Ten Years Later

On Prairie Beat, we mark the 10th anniversary of Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer’s line-of-duty death, reflect on the city’s remembrance ceremony, and provide an update on a recent arrest in the month-long missing woman case. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Inside the North Dakota Women’s Business Center

Christy Dauer and Paige Shockman share how the ND Women’s Business Center supports entrepreneurs, both men and women, statewide through coaching, training, funding access, and community connections to strengthen North Dakota’s small business landscape.