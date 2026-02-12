© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

ICE in Court, TV vs. Projector, and STEM on the Road

Published February 12, 2026 at 4:07 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Today's Segments

ICE Detention Challenges Reach North Dakota Courts
In this week's A Closer Look With the Monitor, emergency petitions are testing ICE detentions in North Dakota’s federal courts. Reporter Mary Steurer explains the surge, split rulings on bond hearings, and what it means for families and attorneys.

Web A Closer Look With The Monitor - ICE Detentions in ND

Tech With Peck: TV or Projector — What’s Right for You?
George Peck breaks down the TV vs. projector debate—room size, lighting, cost, screen size, and the key question every buyer should ask before investing in a new display.

Tech With Peck - Projectors

STEM on the Road: Gateway to Science Expands Access
Hope Burdolski shares how Giving Hearts Day support helps Gateway to Science deliver hands-on STEM programs, career-focused workshops, and a traveling planetarium to schools statewide.

North Dakota Gateway To Science

Main Street
Defunded, Not Defeated.
Donate today to keep Prairie Public strong.
Donate