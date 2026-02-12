ICE in Court, TV vs. Projector, and STEM on the Road

Today's Segments

ICE Detention Challenges Reach North Dakota Courts

In this week's A Closer Look With the Monitor, emergency petitions are testing ICE detentions in North Dakota’s federal courts. Reporter Mary Steurer explains the surge, split rulings on bond hearings, and what it means for families and attorneys.

Web A Closer Look With The Monitor - ICE Detentions in ND Listen • 14:35

Tech With Peck: TV or Projector — What’s Right for You?

George Peck breaks down the TV vs. projector debate—room size, lighting, cost, screen size, and the key question every buyer should ask before investing in a new display.

Tech With Peck - Projectors Listen • 10:15

STEM on the Road: Gateway to Science Expands Access

Hope Burdolski shares how Giving Hearts Day support helps Gateway to Science deliver hands-on STEM programs, career-focused workshops, and a traveling planetarium to schools statewide.