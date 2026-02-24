Rural Nurses, Pioneer Memory & Climate Leadership

Today's Segments

Gero-STARR: Building North Dakota’s Rural Nursing Workforce

The University of North Dakota launches Gero-STARR, a federally funded initiative recruiting rural students, offering scholarships and mentorship, and training nurses in age-friendly care. Dr. Dawn Denny explains how the program aims to strengthen long-term and acute care — and keep homegrown nurses serving North Dakota communities.

UND: Training Rural Nurses For North Dakota Listen • 22:59

Plains Folk: Layers of Memory

After reading Pioneer Mother narratives from the Gardar Homemakers Club, descendants of Icelandic immigrants, Dr. Tom Isern reflects on hardship, widowhood, identity, and the quiet strength of Dakota’s Icelandic women. Beneath triumphal pioneer stories lie deeper layers of resilience and remembrance. You can hear all of Dr. Isern's Plains Folk essays here.

Pacific Northwest Tribes Confront Climate Crisis

Reporter Nika Bartoo-Smith shares how Pacific Northwest tribes are responding to climate change, highlighting young Indigenous leaders driving adaptation, policy, and community-based environmental solutions.

America’s Protein Obsession: Do We Really Need More?

High-protein foods dominate grocery shelves and federal guidelines suggest higher intake targets. Experts weigh in on whether Americans truly need more protein — or simply a more balanced approach to nutrition.

This Week in H2O: Water Strains and Policy Shifts

From water shortages tied to detention center proposals to mining concerns in the Boundary Waters, Colorado River drought pressures, and Olympic PFOS bans — the week’s top water headlines.