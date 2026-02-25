Faith, Fish Fries, Ash Borer & the Meaning of a Nation

Today's Segments

Lent, Fish Fries and Faith in West Fargo

Prairie Plates visits Holy Cross Catholic Church in West Fargo for a classic Lenten Friday night fish fry and a conversation with Bishop John Folda. From the 40-day tradition of Lent and abstaining from meat to tuna hot dish, walleye and fellowship, this segment explores how food and faith bring North Dakotans together each spring. You can hear all editions of Prairie Plates here.

Emerald Ash Borer: A Growing Threat in Devils Lake

A small metallic-green beetle is posing a big risk to North Dakota’s already limited tree canopy. Prairie Beat takes a closer look at the emerald ash borer, how it spreads, and what communities like Devils Lake — and potentially Fargo — can expect as the pest moves across the region. You can hear all editions of Prairie Beat here.

What Makes a Nation? A Philosophical Inquiry

In this month’s Philosophical Currents, UND philosopher Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein joins us to examine what truly defines a nation. Is it borders and government — or shared identity, memory and mutual commitment? In the context of the State of the Union, we explore the deeper ideas that bind civic life together.