Main Street

Workforce Strain - Immigration, Travel Warnings and Tech at Home

Published February 26, 2026 at 4:16 PM CST
Neel Kashkari, left, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, speaks Feb. 19, 2026, at the Midwest Economic Outlook Summit in West Fargo, N.D. At right is Jim Ryan, chairman and CEO of Old National Bank. Jeff Beach/North Dakota Monitor
Jeff Beach/North Dakota Monitor
Neel Kashkari, left, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, speaks Feb. 19, 2026, at the Midwest Economic Outlook Summit in West Fargo, N.D. At right is Jim Ryan, chairman and CEO of Old National Bank. Jeff Beach/North Dakota Monitor

Immigration Policy and North Dakota’s Workforce Strain
Federal immigration shifts and persistent legal backlogs are intensifying labor shortages across North Dakota. Reporters Mary Steurer and Jeff Beach examine how construction, employers and immigrant families are navigating delays, policy uncertainty and state-level responses.

Traveling Mexico Amid New Safety Advisories
With updated U.S. travel advisories and recent shelter-in-place alerts in parts of Mexico, many Americans are reconsidering their plans. Travel writer Alicia Underlee Nelson helps decode advisory levels, risk perception and practical steps for informed travel.

Tech With Peck: Elevating Your Home Theater Sound
Tech expert George Peck explains how better audio can transform your TV or projector setup. From speaker placement to Dolby Atmos and surround sound basics, he offers practical advice for clearer, more immersive home entertainment.

Exploring the Body: Veins, Blood and STEM Discovery
At North Dakota’s Gateway to Science, interactive exhibits like the Vein Finder and Blood Super Highway bring the circulatory system to life. STEM specialist Hope Burdolski explains how hands-on learning connects science, health care careers and everyday biology.

