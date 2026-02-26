Workforce Strain - Immigration, Travel Warnings and Tech at Home

Today's Segments

Immigration Policy and North Dakota’s Workforce Strain

Federal immigration shifts and persistent legal backlogs are intensifying labor shortages across North Dakota. Reporters Mary Steurer and Jeff Beach examine how construction, employers and immigrant families are navigating delays, policy uncertainty and state-level responses.

A Closer Look With The Monitor Listen • 11:18

Traveling Mexico Amid New Safety Advisories

With updated U.S. travel advisories and recent shelter-in-place alerts in parts of Mexico, many Americans are reconsidering their plans. Travel writer Alicia Underlee Nelson helps decode advisory levels, risk perception and practical steps for informed travel.

Mexico Travel Concerns Listen • 11:31

Tech With Peck: Elevating Your Home Theater Sound

Tech expert George Peck explains how better audio can transform your TV or projector setup. From speaker placement to Dolby Atmos and surround sound basics, he offers practical advice for clearer, more immersive home entertainment.

Tech With Peck: Home Audio Listen • 12:45

Exploring the Body: Veins, Blood and STEM Discovery

At North Dakota’s Gateway to Science, interactive exhibits like the Vein Finder and Blood Super Highway bring the circulatory system to life. STEM specialist Hope Burdolski explains how hands-on learning connects science, health care careers and everyday biology.