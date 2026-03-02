© 2026
Main Street

Oscars, Fargo Film Festival and Fargo Theatre at 100 & Storm at Nome

Published March 2, 2026 at 4:11 PM CST
Fargo Theatre
Fargo Theatre
The iconic Fargo Theatre marks its 100th anniversary this year, celebrating a century as a cultural landmark on Broadway in downtown Fargo.

Today's Segments

Oscar Buzz, the Fargo Film Festival and a Century of Cinema at the Fargo Theatre
Film critic Matt Olien joins Main Street to preview this year’s Academy Awards, share his predictions in the major categories, and talk about the Fargo Film Festival as it marks the 100th anniversary of the historic Fargo Theatre. From Hollywood’s biggest night to a century of movies on Broadway in downtown Fargo, it’s a celebration of film, community, and the enduring magic of the big screen.

Matt Olien Previews the Acadamy Awards
Matt Olien Previews the Fargo Film Festival and the Fargo Theatre's 100th Birthday

Storm at Nome: Kings, Queens and a Close Call
At The Tell in Fargo, Martha Wheeler and Skip Wood recount a night at the historic Nome Schoolhouse that turned unforgettable when a deadly tornado outbreak swept through the region. From a reluctant trip to a bridge workshop to sheltering in the basement as the storm raged, their stories blend fear, humor, and gratitude — a powerful reminder of community and the miracle of simply being here.

