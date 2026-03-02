Oscars, Fargo Film Festival and Fargo Theatre at 100 & Storm at Nome

Today's Segments

Oscar Buzz, the Fargo Film Festival and a Century of Cinema at the Fargo Theatre

Film critic Matt Olien joins Main Street to preview this year’s Academy Awards, share his predictions in the major categories, and talk about the Fargo Film Festival as it marks the 100th anniversary of the historic Fargo Theatre. From Hollywood’s biggest night to a century of movies on Broadway in downtown Fargo, it’s a celebration of film, community, and the enduring magic of the big screen.

Matt Olien Previews the Acadamy Awards Listen • 22:43

Matt Olien Previews the Fargo Film Festival and the Fargo Theatre's 100th Birthday Listen • 11:40

Storm at Nome: Kings, Queens and a Close Call

At The Tell in Fargo, Martha Wheeler and Skip Wood recount a night at the historic Nome Schoolhouse that turned unforgettable when a deadly tornado outbreak swept through the region. From a reluctant trip to a bridge workshop to sheltering in the basement as the storm raged, their stories blend fear, humor, and gratitude — a powerful reminder of community and the miracle of simply being here.