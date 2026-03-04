Knights of Leisure, Noodle Month, and Rising Colon Cancer Risk

Today's Segments

The Knights of Leisure and North Dakota’s Pinochle Tradition

In Plains Folk, NDSU historian Dr. Tom Isern tells the story of Bottineau’s 1880s “Knights of Leisure,” a playful society devoted to sitting, storytelling, and pinochle—and the card game’s enduring role in northern plains culture. You can hear more "Plains Folk" here.

National Noodle Month at Ziti’s Italian American

On Prairie Plates, we celebrate National Noodle Month with Pat Lipsiea and Gabby Metzger of Ziti’s Italian American in West Fargo, sharing the story behind their popular pasta dishes and plans to expand. You can hear more Prairie Plates here.

Why Colorectal Cancer Is Rising in Younger Adults

Prairie Beat explores the troubling rise of colorectal cancer in adults under 50, with Essentia Health specialists explaining warning signs, risk factors, and why early screening can save lives. You can hear more Prairie Beat here.

Crisosto Apache Named Colorado’s First Indigenous Poet Laureate

Poet Crisosto Apache reflects on land, language, and Indigenous history after being named Colorado’s first Indigenous poet laureate in a conversation from Our Living Lands.

