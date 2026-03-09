Seen, Heard, Supported: Student Mental Health in North Dakota Schools

Today's Segment

Student mental health shows up in schools in many ways - from stress and disengagement to behavior challenges and crisis moments. On Main Street, North Dakota Teachers of the Year Sheila Peterson and Frannie Tunseth discuss how educators across the state are supporting students through relationship-building, trauma-sensitive practices, and tiered behavioral supports. From middle school gyms in Bismarck to intervention classrooms in Mayville, the conversation highlights what’s working in North Dakota schools—and how families, communities, and educators can help students feel truly seen, heard, and supported.