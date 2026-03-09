© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Seen, Heard, Supported: Student Mental Health in North Dakota Schools

Published March 9, 2026 at 4:33 PM CDT
Frannie Tunseth, the current North Dakota Teacher of the Year, left, and Sheila Peterson, the 2024 North Dakota Teacher of the Year, center, speak with Main Street about student mental health in North Dakota schools, including strategies to help students feel seen, heard and supported.
Student mental health shows up in schools in many ways - from stress and disengagement to behavior challenges and crisis moments. On Main Street, North Dakota Teachers of the Year Sheila Peterson and Frannie Tunseth discuss how educators across the state are supporting students through relationship-building, trauma-sensitive practices, and tiered behavioral supports. From middle school gyms in Bismarck to intervention classrooms in Mayville, the conversation highlights what’s working in North Dakota schools—and how families, communities, and educators can help students feel truly seen, heard, and supported.

