Colon Cancer Warning, Fish Fries, and Robot Beavers

Today's Segment

A Young Fargo Woman’s Colon Cancer Wake-Up Call

Summary: At just 38, Fargo resident Billie Kitzman thought fatigue and abdominal pain were minor issues. Instead, doctors discovered advanced colorectal cancer. She shares her story and the warning signs younger adults shouldn’t ignore.

Billie Kitzman: Courage and Hope Listen • 16:39

Fish Fries: A Prairie Tradition with Midwestern Roots

Summary: In his Plains Folk essay, Dr. Tom Isern traces the rise of the community fish fry from Midwest taverns and wartime rationing to the Lenten fundraisers that have become a familiar tradition across North Dakota. You can hear more of Plains Folk here.

Urban Schools Grow the Next Generation of Ag Leaders

FFA chapters are expanding into city schools, where students learn agriculture through hydroponics and science-based programs—opening pathways to careers in biotech, engineering, and environmental science.

Robot Beavers and Indigenous Science

A Blackfeet Nation scientist is combining Indigenous ecological knowledge with robotics to restore wetlands. Her experimental “Beaverbot” mimics beaver activity to help rebuild damaged ecosystems.

Turning Wastewater into Water Security

As climate change threatens the Southwest’s water supply, Los Angeles is investing nearly $1 billion in advanced purification technology to recycle wastewater and store it underground for future use.

