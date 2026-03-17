America’s Drug Crisis and a 19th-Century Battle of Words

Today's Segments

Drug Policy, Fentanyl, and the Fight for Treatment

Former Acting U.S. Drug Czar Richard Baum discusses lessons from decades of drug policy, the impact of fentanyl, gaps in addiction treatment, and strategies for prevention and recovery in a Conversations on Health Care with co-hosts Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter.

Spelling for Supremacy: North Dakota’s First Bee

Historian Tom Isern recounts an 1885 Jamestown spelling bee, exploring how early competitions reflected education, entertainment, and community life on the prairie. You can hear additional episodes of Plains Folk here.

Art, Identity, and Endurance: Exploring "Resilience" at Ucross

At Wyoming's Ucross Foundation, artist Sarah Ortegon shares how her work connects land, culture, and lived experience. In the "Resilience" exhibition, Native artists reflect on identity, creativity, and the power to endure and uplift through art.