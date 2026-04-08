From Cancer Screening to Cattle Tech, Fargo Food and Global Tensions

Today's Segments

Colon Cancer Rising in Younger Adults

Dr. Zach Ernst of Essentia Health explains why colorectal cancer is increasing in people under 50, what that means for screening guidelines, and how early detection can save lives.

Colorectal cancer is increasing in people under 50 Listen • 14:53

Seeing Through a Cow’s Eyes: Tech and Animal Welfare

A new augmented reality tool lets farmers see the world as cattle do—helping identify stress points, improve facility design, and enhance safety for both animals and workers.

Fargo’s One Bite Challenge Blends Food and Art

Rocky Schneider previews the Downtown Fargo One Bite Challenge, where local restaurants and artists come together for a unique tasting event celebrating the city’s culinary scene. You can listen to all episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Iran Tensions and Their Impact at Home in North Dakota

Prairie Beat breaks down the latest developments in the Iran conflict and connects global instability to energy markets, policy responses, and impacts felt here in North Dakota. You can listen to all episodes of Prairie Beat here.