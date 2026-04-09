ND Oil Legacy, Citizen Science & Tech Security Questions

Today's Segments

The Oil That Changed North Dakota

In this week’s A Closer Look with the Monitor, reporter Jacob Orledge reflects on the 1951 oil discovery near Tioga and how it reshaped North Dakota’s economy, communities, and identity. The conversation traces decades of boom-and-bust cycles, infrastructure growth, and the state’s ongoing reliance on oil—raising questions about long-term sustainability and what the next chapter might hold.

North Dakota oil: A 75-year history Listen • 18:06

Nature Record Seeks North Dakota Voices

A national effort to understand how nature is changing—and how those changes affect our lives—is inviting public input. Annie Beck of North Dakota's Gateway to Science explains how the Nature Record project examines links between environment, health, economy, and daily life. With draft findings open for comment, North Dakotans have a chance to contribute local knowledge and help shape a nationwide scientific assessment.

Nature Record Listen • 4:34

Foreign Tech Bans: What It Means for You

New federal restrictions on foreign-made drones and Wi-Fi routers are raising questions about security, cost, and consumer choice. In Tech with Peck, George Peck breaks down what’s driving the policy changes, what risks are real versus perceived, and how global supply chains complicate the issue. He also offers practical steps listeners can take to better secure their own devices at home.

Foreign tech and new restrictions Listen • 10:53

News Review with Dave Thompson

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson joins Main Street for a roundup of the week’s top regional stories.