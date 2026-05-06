Centuries, Communities and the Flavors of Spring and hantavirus concerns

Prairie Beat: Hantavirus at Sea and at Home

A suspected hantavirus outbreak aboard a South Atlantic cruise ship is raising concerns worldwide and renewing attention on the rare disease’s connection to North Dakota. Prairie Beat explains how hantavirus spreads, why deer mice are a concern, and what precautions people should take this spring when opening cabins, sheds and other enclosed spaces. You can hear more episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Fargo Theatre at 100

As the Fargo Theatre celebrates its centennial, executive director Emily Beck reflects on a century of movies, memories and community impact. The conversation explores the theater’s historic legacy, cultural role in downtown Fargo, and its vision for the future. You can see more episodes of Prairie Pulse here.

Prairie Plates: Spring Foraging and Flavor With Chef Candice Stock

Chef Candice Stock joins Prairie Plates to discuss spring foraging, indigenous ingredients and seasonal prairie cooking. From nettles and morels to wild rice and locally sourced foods at the new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, Stock shares how food, landscape and community come together across the Northern Plains. You can listen to more episodes of Prairie Plates here.