Classrooms, Capitol Debates and a Cafeteria Case of Mistaken Identity

Today's Segments

Classrooms and the Capitol: Bridging North Dakota’s Education Divide

North Dakota Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth and Erin Oban of North Dakotans for Public Schools join Main Street to discuss the widening disconnect between educators and policymakers. The conversation examines school funding, staffing pressures and what stronger collaboration could mean for the future of public education in North Dakota.

Main Street conversation on North Dakota public education Listen • 35:38

Lunch Lady Lies and an Imaginary Family

At Fargo’s storytelling event, The Tell, Thomas Kvamme shares a funny and unexpectedly touching story about how a misunderstood cafeteria conversation led him to invent an entire family life — including a son who never existed. It’s a story about kindness, connection and the people who make us feel known.

