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From Prairie Headlines to Vineyard Nights and Dickinson Wines

Published May 13, 2026 at 5:37 PM CDT
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The entrance to Fluffy Fields Vineyard & Winery welcomes visitors to a prairie destination known for North Dakota wines, local food, live music and vineyard views near Dickinson.
Rick Gion
The entrance to Fluffy Fields Vineyard & Winery welcomes visitors to a prairie destination known for North Dakota wines, local food, live music and vineyard views near Dickinson.

Today's Segments

Prairie Beat - Fargo’s New Police Chief and Heitkamp on Iran
Prairie Beat examines Fargo’s new police chief and former Senator Heidi Heitkamp’s remarks on the Iran conflict and the economy, with discussion of the broader political and public safety implications for North Dakota listeners. You can listen to all editions of Prairie Beat here.

Prairie Plates - Prairie Hospitality at Fluffy Fields Vineyard
Summary: Main Street travels to Fluffy Fields Vineyard & Winery in Dickinson, where Deb Kinzel discusses the winery’s cold-climate wines, live music, German specials and growing reputation as a destination for gatherings, weddings and prairie hospitality. You can listen to all editions of Prairie Plates here.

Vista and Vines - Jazz, Blues and Wine Along the Creekside
Aaron Hosstetler and Phil Fallway of No Identity Entertainment preview Vista and Vines at Bear Creek Winery, an immersive evening blending jazz, blues, wine and creekside ambiance with performances by Jessica Vines, Conor Lee and regional artists.

Vista & Vines

Main Street
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