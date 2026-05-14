© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

Rural Grocery Stores, AI Search and North Dakota History

Published May 14, 2026 at 4:52 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Brenda and Matt McCasson own Velva Fresh Foods and have tried to be creative to keep customers coming back to their small-town North Dakota grocery store.
Kyler Collom/For the North Dakota Monitor
Brenda and Matt McCasson own Velva Fresh Foods and have tried to be creative to keep customers coming back to their small-town North Dakota grocery store.

Today's Segments

Saving Rural Grocery Stores in North Dakota
North Dakota Monitor deputy editor Jeff Beach discusses the decline of rural grocery stores, the rise of food deserts, and the creative strategies communities are using to keep local markets alive in this A Closer Look With the Monitor segment.

A Closer Look With the Monitor - Rural Grocery Stores and Food Deserts

Exploring the Anatomage Table at ND Gateway to Science
Emily Montgomery explains how the Anatomage Table at North Dakota Gateway to Science gives visitors an interactive, hands-on way to study human and animal anatomy without traditional dissection.

ND Gateway to Science

Tech With Peck: Is AI Replacing Google Search?
George Peck joins Main Street to discuss how AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Anthropic Claude are changing online search and reshaping the future of the internet.

The End of Google Search?

Faith on the Prairie: North Dakota’s Early Muslim Settlement
Sarah Walker discusses the State Historical Society of North Dakota and a new PBS documentary about immigrants near Ross who built one of America’s first purpose-built mosques on the North Dakota prairie.

The First Mosque Near Ross, ND

Main Street
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate