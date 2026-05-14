Rural Grocery Stores, AI Search and North Dakota History

Today's Segments

Saving Rural Grocery Stores in North Dakota

North Dakota Monitor deputy editor Jeff Beach discusses the decline of rural grocery stores, the rise of food deserts, and the creative strategies communities are using to keep local markets alive in this A Closer Look With the Monitor segment.

A Closer Look With the Monitor - Rural Grocery Stores and Food Deserts Listen • 13:37

Exploring the Anatomage Table at ND Gateway to Science

Emily Montgomery explains how the Anatomage Table at North Dakota Gateway to Science gives visitors an interactive, hands-on way to study human and animal anatomy without traditional dissection.

ND Gateway to Science Listen • 3:35

Tech With Peck: Is AI Replacing Google Search?

George Peck joins Main Street to discuss how AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Anthropic Claude are changing online search and reshaping the future of the internet.

The End of Google Search? Listen • 16:47

Faith on the Prairie: North Dakota’s Early Muslim Settlement

Sarah Walker discusses the State Historical Society of North Dakota and a new PBS documentary about immigrants near Ross who built one of America’s first purpose-built mosques on the North Dakota prairie.