Tribal College Cuts, Digital Security and Fargo’s Convention Future

Today's Segments

Tribal Colleges Face Uncertain Future Amid Proposed Federal Cuts

Mary Steurer of the North Dakota Monitor discusses proposed federal funding cuts that tribal college leaders say could threaten Native language education, cultural preservation, self-determination and access to higher education in Indigenous communities across North Dakota.

Tribal Colleges Could Face Severe Cuts Listen • 13:52

Passwords May Be Dying — What Comes Next?

In this edition of Tech with Peck, George Peck explores the future of digital security, including passkeys, facial recognition, fingerprint authentication, password managers and practical ways to stay safer online.

The Future of the Password Listen • 7:10

Downtown Fargo Convention Center Vision Nears Decision

Kilbourne Group President Michael Allmendinger discusses the proposed downtown Fargo convention center project ahead of an expected Fargo City Commission vote, including redevelopment plans, public safety concerns and Fargo’s long-term growth vision.