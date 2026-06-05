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Energy, Elections, Internet Radio and STEM Access

Published June 5, 2026 at 9:08 AM CDT
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Charlie Gorecki, CEO of the Energy & Environmental Research Center, speaks to the North Dakota Industrial Commission on Aug. 27, 2024.
Michael Achterling/North Dakota Monitor
Charlie Gorecki, CEO of the Energy & Environmental Research Center, speaks to the North Dakota Industrial Commission on Aug. 27, 2024.

Today's Segments

EERC Workers Return as Voters Face Constitutional Choice
The Energy & Environmental Research Center is bringing back some furloughed employees as federal research funding begins to stabilize. In A Closer Look With the Monitor, Jeff Beach and Mary Steurer discuss the future of energy research in North Dakota, the economic impact of recent funding cuts, and a statewide ballot measure that would require future constitutional amendments to address only a single subject.

Tech With Peck: Launch Your Own Internet Radio Station
Have you ever wanted to run your own radio station? Technology expert George Peck explains the equipment, software, licensing and streaming services needed to create an internet radio station from home, along with practical tips for getting started and building an audience.

ND Gateway to Science Supports Access to STEM Learning
North Dakota Gateway to Science CEO Beth Demke discusses scholarship opportunities, affordable admission programs, summer activities and efforts to make hands-on STEM education accessible to children and families across North Dakota, regardless of economic circumstances.

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