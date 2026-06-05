Energy, Elections, Internet Radio and STEM Access

Today's Segments

EERC Workers Return as Voters Face Constitutional Choice

The Energy & Environmental Research Center is bringing back some furloughed employees as federal research funding begins to stabilize. In A Closer Look With the Monitor, Jeff Beach and Mary Steurer discuss the future of energy research in North Dakota, the economic impact of recent funding cuts, and a statewide ballot measure that would require future constitutional amendments to address only a single subject.

Tech With Peck: Launch Your Own Internet Radio Station

Have you ever wanted to run your own radio station? Technology expert George Peck explains the equipment, software, licensing and streaming services needed to create an internet radio station from home, along with practical tips for getting started and building an audience.

ND Gateway to Science Supports Access to STEM Learning

North Dakota Gateway to Science CEO Beth Demke discusses scholarship opportunities, affordable admission programs, summer activities and efforts to make hands-on STEM education accessible to children and families across North Dakota, regardless of economic circumstances.