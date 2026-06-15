North Country National Scenic Trail & Audubon Great Plains Conservation

Bill Thomas explores North Dakota's outdoor heritage with Rennae Gruchalla. They discuss the North Country National Scenic Trail, the nation's longest scenic trail, and the volunteers who help maintain and promote it across the state. Rennae also shares the story behind a musical and storytelling presentation with Merrill Piepkorn celebrating Theodore Roosevelt's commitment to what he called "the strenuous life" ahead of the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora.

Later in the show, Audubon Great Plains Conservation Director Josh Lefers discusses the Edward M. Brigham III Alkali Lake Sanctuary near Jamestown, the importance of preserving North Dakota's grasslands and wetlands, and what declining bird populations reveal about the health of the region's ecosystems.