© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

North Country National Scenic Trail & Audubon Great Plains Conservation

Published June 15, 2026 at 3:37 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Pexels.com / Maarten Ceulemans
Maarten Ceulemans

Bill Thomas explores North Dakota's outdoor heritage with Rennae Gruchalla. They discuss the North Country National Scenic Trail, the nation's longest scenic trail, and the volunteers who help maintain and promote it across the state. Rennae also shares the story behind a musical and storytelling presentation with Merrill Piepkorn celebrating Theodore Roosevelt's commitment to what he called "the strenuous life" ahead of the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora.

Later in the show, Audubon Great Plains Conservation Director Josh Lefers discusses the Edward M. Brigham III Alkali Lake Sanctuary near Jamestown, the importance of preserving North Dakota's grasslands and wetlands, and what declining bird populations reveal about the health of the region's ecosystems.

Main Street
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate