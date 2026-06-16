North Dakota Marks America 250

Main Street looks at two projects helping North Dakota celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

First, Sara Otte Coleman, director of North Dakota Tourism, discusses the upcoming opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, the state's tourism outlook, and why the landmark attraction is expected to draw visitors from around the world. Later, Erik Deatherage visits Roberts Alley in downtown Fargo, where Folkways, Marketing Manager Amanda Frost, and artists Meg Felix, Jared Froeber, and Cory Gillerstein of Upper Hand Signs are creating a large-scale patriotic mural honoring veterans and celebrating America's 250th anniversary.