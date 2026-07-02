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Indigenous Food, Roosevelt and the Declaration at 250

Published July 2, 2026 at 5:07 PM CDT
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Former Valley News Live morning weatherman Mick Kjar (left) with his granddaughter Chef Candace Stock at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.
Erik Deatherage, Prairie Public
Former Valley News Live morning weatherman Mick Kjar (left) with his granddaughter Chef Candace Stock at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

Today's Segments

Beyond the Plate: Chef Candace Stock on Indigenous Foodways
At Salt and Scoria, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library's new restaurant, executive chef Candace Stock is creating more than memorable meals. She discusses Indigenous food traditions, locally sourced ingredients, foraging, healing after a life-changing accident, mentoring her culinary team, and why every dish tells a story rooted in wellness, conservation, and culture.

Executive Chef Candace Stock

Theodore Roosevelt's Complicated Legacy
As the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opens, North Dakota Monitor reporter Jacob Orledge examines Roosevelt's documented views on race and Native Americans. In A Closer Look With the Monitor, Jacob explores how historians, tribal leaders, and the library are presenting a fuller picture of a president whose remarkable achievements are inseparable from the prejudices of his era.

Roosevelt: A Complicated History

A Reading of the Declaration of Independence
As the nation marks the 250th anniversary of American independence, Prairie Public Contributor Merrill Piepkorn presents a special reading of the Declaration of Independence. It's an opportunity to hear the words that launched a nation and continue to shape the American experiment nearly two and a half centuries later.

The Declaration Of Independence

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