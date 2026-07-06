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Living with MS, Revisiting History, and Washburn Honors a Hero

Published July 6, 2026 at 4:39 PM CDT
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Kyle Myers, athletics operations director and general manager of the University of North Dakota's Ray Richards Golf Course, is the author of Beating MS: Lessons in Resilience, Reinvention and Leadership. Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at age 14, Myers has built a career in athletics while inspiring others through his story of perseverance.
University of North Dakota
Kyle Myers, athletics operations director and general manager of the University of North Dakota's Ray Richards Golf Course, is the author of Beating MS: Lessons in Resilience, Reinvention and Leadership. Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at age 14, Myers has built a career in athletics while inspiring others through his story of perseverance.

Today's Segments

Kyle Myers on Beating MS and Leading Through Adversity
Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at just 14, Kyle Myers refused to let the disease define his future. The University of North Dakota athletics administrator discusses his new book, Beating MS: Lessons in Resilience, Reinvention and Leadership, and shares the lessons he's learned about perseverance, embracing change and leading with purpose.

Kyle Myers Shares His Journey with Multiple Sclerosis

Did the Marquis de Morès Help Shape Fascism?
A provocative new biography challenges the traditional view of Medora founder Marquis de Morès. Historian Sergio Luzzatto explains why he believes the controversial North Dakota figure helped lay intellectual groundwork that later influenced fascism in Europe; and why that history deserves a fresh look. You can hear more of Dr. Tom Isern's Plains Folk essays here.

Washburn Honors Secret Service Hero Clint Hill
A new memorial in Washburn celebrates the life and legacy of Clint Hill, the Secret Service agent whose courageous actions during President John F. Kennedy's assassination became part of American history. Committee chairman John Schulz discusses the monument, Hill's lifelong humility and his enduring connection to his North Dakota hometown.

Clint Hill Remembered in His Washburn, His Hometown

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