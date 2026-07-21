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North Dakota Mysteries, Homesteading Values and Farm Challenges

Published July 21, 2026 at 4:13 PM CDT
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Bill Throndset has transformed the real murder of Arthur LeClair into A Murder for Christmas

Today's Segments

The True Story Behind A Murder for Christmas
Author Bill Throndset discusses how the real 1907 murder of Arthur LeClair in Neche, North Dakota, inspired his historical novel A Murder for Christmas, bringing a century-old mystery back to life through meticulous research and storytelling.

Bill Throndset has written A Murder for Christmas

Homesteading Virtues That Still Shape the Northern Plains
Dr. Tom Isern, in his Plains Folk essay, explores how immigrant homesteaders forged the values of hard work, optimism, modesty, and resilience that continue to influence North Dakota and the northern plains today. You can hear past Plains Folk essays here.

Are Farmers Facing Another 1980s-Style Crisis?
Harvest Public Media's Hope Kirwan examines the financial pressures confronting today's farmers, comparing current economic challenges with the farm crisis of the 1980s and explaining why key differences may prevent history from repeating itself.

Main Street
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