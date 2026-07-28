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Thomas Dolby, the Missouri River and Farmers’ Health Costs

Published July 28, 2026 at 5:45 PM CDT
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Thomas Dolby performing in 2018.
David Weesner
/
Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.
Thomas Dolby performing in 2018.

Today's Segments

Thomas Dolby on Reinventing Music, Technology and the ’80s
Synth-pop pioneer Thomas Dolby reflects on famous collaborations, reuniting his band, teaching film composers and embracing AI as a creative partner.

Thomas Dolby

Seeing the Missouri River as a Place
In Plains Folk, Dr. Tom Isern explores efforts to understand the Missouri River as a unified region—and what is lost when our ability to see places begins to fade. You can hear past episodes of Plains Folk here.

Soaring Health Insurance Costs Squeeze Farmers
As insurance premiums double or triple, farmers and ranchers face mounting financial pressure and difficult decisions about coverage and care.

Main Street
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