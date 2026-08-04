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Celebrating 200 Episodes of WHY? With Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein

Published August 4, 2026 at 6:32 PM CDT
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Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein
Kim Donehower, left, a professor in the University of North Dakota’s Department of English, is pictured with her husband, Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein. Weinstein is a Chester Fritz Distinguished Professor of Philosophy and director of UND’s Institute for Philosophy in Public Life.

Prairie Public celebrates a major milestone as Dr. Jack Russell Weinstein marks the 200th episode of “WHY? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life.” For nearly two decades, the University of North Dakota professor has made philosophy accessible, engaging and relevant by connecting big ideas to everyday life.

In this special program, Weinstein reflects on the origins, evolution and future of “WHY?” We also hear from his family, colleagues and the people who helped bring the program to Prairie Public and continue to shape and support its success.

You can hear past episodes of WHY? here.

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