Today's Segments

Why Rural Newspapers Still Matter in North Dakota

North Dakota Publisher Jill Friesz discusses the fight to preserve rural newspapers, provide trusted local reporting and hold government accountable.

Jill Friesz operates seven weekly newspapers in southwestern North Dakota Listen • 25:00

Alfalfa Fever on the Northern Plains

In his Plains Folk essay, Dr. Tom Isern tells how a hardy alfalfa variety adapted to cold and drought helped transform agriculture across the Northern Plains.

Tough Farm Economy Keeps Old Machinery in the Fields

As new equipment prices approach $1 million, farmers are repairing older machinery, buying used or hiring custom operators.

The Fort Mojave Tribe’s Fight for a Voice in Colorado River Decisions

The Fort Mojave Tribe depends on the Colorado River but says tribal voices are too often excluded from decisions about its future.