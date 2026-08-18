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Why Rural Newspapers Still Matter in North Dakota

Published August 18, 2026 at 4:05 PM CDT
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Jill Friesz, president of the North Dakota Newspaper Association and owner of GS Publishing, operates seven weekly newspapers in southwestern North Dakota.
Jill Friesz
Jill Friesz, president of the North Dakota Newspaper Association and owner of GS Publishing, operates seven weekly newspapers in southwestern North Dakota.

Today's Segments

Why Rural Newspapers Still Matter in North Dakota
North Dakota Publisher Jill Friesz discusses the fight to preserve rural newspapers, provide trusted local reporting and hold government accountable.

Jill Friesz operates seven weekly newspapers in southwestern North Dakota

Alfalfa Fever on the Northern Plains
In his Plains Folk essay, Dr. Tom Isern tells how a hardy alfalfa variety adapted to cold and drought helped transform agriculture across the Northern Plains.

Tough Farm Economy Keeps Old Machinery in the Fields
As new equipment prices approach $1 million, farmers are repairing older machinery, buying used or hiring custom operators.

The Fort Mojave Tribe’s Fight for a Voice in Colorado River Decisions
The Fort Mojave Tribe depends on the Colorado River but says tribal voices are too often excluded from decisions about its future.

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