The 10.15 Project: Running Across North Dakota for Babies Gone Too Soon

Today's Segments

Prairie Plates - A New North Dakota Exploration Guide

On this edition of Prairie Plates, travel writer Alicia Underlee Nelson shares hidden gems, memorable meals and unexpected adventures from her new guide to exploring North Dakota. You can hear past editions of Prairie Plates here.

Protecting Farmers When the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Is Used

On this edition of Prairie Beat, as the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion nears completion, officials are developing crop-loss protections for upstream farmers whose fields could be flooded when the system operates. You can hear past editions of Prairie Beat here.

Running 480 Miles to Honor Babies Gone Too Soon

After losing her infant son, Henry, Jen Burgard founded Haven to ensure grieving families never have to walk alone. She joins Main Street to discuss the 10.15 Project, a four-day relay across North Dakota that will honor babies gone too soon, break the silence surrounding pregnancy and infant loss, and raise support for families carrying that grief.