Tariffs, Tensions and the Scholar Who Changed North Dakota Wheat

Today's Segments

Tariffs Across a Shared Border: U.S.–Canada Relations

President Trump’s recent tariffs have renewed tensions between the United States and Canada—two nations linked by deep economic, political and cultural ties. Michael Patrick Cullinane, professor of history and Lowman Walton Chair of Theodore Roosevelt Studies at Dickinson State University, examines the potential consequences of the tariffs and places today’s disputes within the broader history of U.S.–Canada relations.

U.S.–Canada Tariffs: DSU's Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane Listen • 22:19

The Scholar Who Transformed North Dakota Wheat

In his weekly Plains Folk essay, historian Dr. Tom Isern profiles Lawrence R. Waldron, a pioneering agricultural scientist whose plant breeding helped North Dakota farmers battle wheat rust - and whose intellectual curiosity made him a true scholar of the land-grant tradition.

When Fixed Incomes Can’t Cover the Grocery Bill

As food prices rise, millions of older Americans are struggling to afford nutritious meals. Harvest Public Media examines the difficult choices seniors face—and the community programs helping fill the gap.

Indigenous Nations Fight for a Voice on the Colorado River

As the Colorado River shrinks, 30 tribal nations hold rights to roughly a third of its water—yet remain largely excluded from negotiations over its future. Our Living Lands examines what is at stake.

