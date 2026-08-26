Post-Traumatic Funk Syndrome Celebrates 20 Years of Funk

Today's Segments

North Dakota Ranks Among the Riskiest States for Teen Drivers

North Dakota’s wide-open roads and early-driving traditions come with real risks. Prairie Beat examines why the state ranks 41st for teen-driver safety, exploring distracted driving, costly insurance and repairs, lenient traffic penalties and the challenges of learning to drive in a rural state. Plus, a look at North Dakota’s dinosaur digs, a UND professor’s new role with the Council on Foreign Relations and the difference between regular and reconvened legislative sessions. You can hear past episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Rhombus Guys Marks 15 Years in Downtown Fargo

General Manager Drew Balstad and Assistant Manager Kaelen Langness join Prairie Plates to celebrate 15 years of premium pizza, rooftop gatherings and eclectic fun at Rhombus Guys in downtown Fargo. They preview Saturday’s anniversary festivities. You can hear past episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Twenty Years of Funk: Post-Traumatic Funk Syndrome Celebrates

Members of Fargo’s Post-Traumatic Funk Syndrome look back on two decades of music, memorable performances and keeping audiences on their feet. The 12-piece, horn-driven band will celebrate its 20th anniversary with an all-ages show Friday, Aug. 28, at the TAK Event Center in Dilworth, Minnesota. Joining Main Street are Concordia College music professors Russell Peterson, the band’s alto saxophonist, coordinator and arranger, and Nathaniel Dickey, chair of Concordia’s music department and the band’s trombonist.