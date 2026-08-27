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The Great American Folk Show Bows Out; New SNAP Rules Ahead

Published August 27, 2026 at 3:56 PM CDT
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Candy and sugary drinks are displayed at a gas station in Bismarck on Oct. 14, 2025.
Michael Achterling/North Dakota Monitor
Candy and sugary drinks are displayed at a gas station in Bismarck on Oct. 14, 2025.

Today's Segments

The Great American Folk Show Takes a Final Bow
Host Tom Brosseau reflects on six years of music, storytelling and unexpected connections as The Great American Folk Show prepares for its final broadcast on Prairie Public. He joins program manager and producer Erik Deatherage to revisit the program’s beginnings, memorable guests and enduring legacy of finding the extraordinary in ordinary people and places.

The Great American Folk Show Has Its Curtain Call

New SNAP Rules Bring Costs and Confusion for ND Grocers

In A Closer Look With the Monitor - beginning Sept. 1, SNAP benefits in North Dakota can no longer be used for candy, energy drinks and sweetened beverages. Grocers, especially small rural stores, are preparing for costly system updates, employee training and potential customer confusion as details and financial assistance remain uncertain. Plus, a preview of the upcoming special legislative session and how members of the public can participate.

Special Session Preview; New SNAP Requirements Delayed

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