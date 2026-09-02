North Dakota Bird Migration, Guitar Fire, Kratom and a Taste of Paris

Today's Segments

Wings and Songs: North Dakota’s Fall Bird Migration

As millions of birds make their journey south, North Dakota comes alive with the sights and sounds of fall migration. Kelly Tebben, senior outreach coordinator for Audubon Great Plains, highlights the species to watch for in our skies, wetlands and backyards—and the distinctive calls that may reveal their presence before we ever see them.

Audubon Great Plains Listen • 13:30

Classical Precision Meets Rock-and-Roll Fire

Performing as Gladius, guitarist Andrew Connors blends classical, flamenco and rock into an electrifying musical style. He shares how an old Argentine guitar launched his journey—and how he returned to performing after nerve damage, four surgeries and years of physical therapy nearly ended it.

Gladius Listen • 6:35

Kratom in North Dakota: The Risks of Regulation and a Ban

As North Dakota lawmakers consider how to regulate kratom, Prairie Beat examines the opioid-like compounds sold in concentrated products such as 7-OH. Addiction medicine specialist Dr. Robert Cole Pueringer from Essentia Health explains the risks of dependence—and why an outright ban could drive some users toward deadlier street drugs. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Beat here.

A Taste of Paris in Downtown Bismarck

Brick Oven Bakery owner Sandy Jacobson joins Prairie Plates to share how scratch-made French pastries, artisan breads and specialty coffee have helped turn the bakery into a downtown gathering place. She also discusses seasonal favorites, support for local artists and the collaborative spirit behind Bismarck’s growing food scene. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Plates here.