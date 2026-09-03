Bird Calls, Buried History and a Fall of Discovery

Today's Segments

Listening for North Dakota’s Fall Migrants

In the second part of our discussion with Audubon Great Plains’ Kelly Tebben, she introduces the distinctive calls of birds moving through North Dakota, from cardinals and swamp sparrows to the elusive yellow rail, and shares simple ways to make homes and communities safer for them.

Unearthing Bismarck’s Past Near the Governor’s Residence

Construction near the North Dakota governor’s residence took an unexpected turn when crews uncovered human remains and coffin fragments. In A Closer Look With the Monitor, North Dakota Monitor reporter Michael Achterling explains the site’s connection to Bismarck’s first cemetery, the effort to investigate and respectfully exhume the remains, and what the discovery reveals about a nearly forgotten chapter of the city’s history.

A Closer Look With The Monitor Listen • 10:55

A Fall Full of Discovery at Gateway to Science

STEM educator Emily Montgomery previews a busy September at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science, with hands-on clubs and camps, preschool activities, moon viewing, chess and charcuterie and a celebration of the importance of play at every age.

North Dakota Gateway to Science Listen • 5:28

Dave Thompson News Review

News Director Dave Thompson reviews the latest headlines and updates listeners on the North Dakota Legislature’s special session.

