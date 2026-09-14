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New book highlights the family story behind the Bobcat skid-steer loader

Published September 14, 2026 at 3:14 PM CDT
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Today's Segments

The Never Quitters: The E.G. Melroe Legacy
Authors Howard Dahl and Patrick McCloskey visit with Prairie Public about their new book, The Never Quitters: The E.G. Melroe Legacy. The book shares the untold story of E.G. Melroe, founder of the Melroe Manufacturing Company in Gwinner, North Dakota, who laid the groundwork for the creation of the Bobcat skid-steer loader.

Sports In America
Erik Deatherage talks with David Greene, the host of the radio program Sports In America, which now airs on Saturdays at 5pm on Prairie Public.

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