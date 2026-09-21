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GLP-1 Costs, Better Care and Service Dogs for Veterans

Published September 21, 2026 at 4:18 PM CDT
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A dog trains with Patriot Assistance Dogs in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, as it prepares to become a psychiatric service dog for a U.S. military veteran.
Dawn Hutmacher
A dog trains with Patriot Assistance Dogs in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, as it prepares to become a psychiatric service dog for a U.S. military veteran.

Today's Segments

GLP-1 Drugs, Health Costs and the Economics of Better Care
Indiana University health economist Kosali Simon examines what real-world data show about GLP-1 drugs and health care spending, including why costs may rise in the short term even as patients see significant health benefits. She also discusses research on insurance coverage, opioid treatment and other questions shaping health policy.

Rescued Dogs, Renewed Lives: Patriot Assistance Dogs
Patriot Assistance Dogs Executive Director Dawn Hutmacher joins Main Street to explain how the Detroit Lakes organization trains rescued dogs as psychiatric service dogs for U.S. military veterans, helping them manage PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and other mental health challenges in the region—at no cost to the veteran.

Patriot Assistance Dogs
Patriot Assistance Dogs

Main Street
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