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THC Beverages, Prairie Berries and the Future of Ag Research

Published September 22, 2026 at 4:10 PM CDT
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Mike Frohlich, founder and head of brewery operations at Laughing Sun Brewing Co., stands behind the bar at the Bismarck, N.D., brewery.
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Mike Frohlich, founder and head of brewery operations at Laughing Sun Brewing Co., stands behind the bar at the Bismarck, N.D., brewery.

Today's Segments

THC-Infused Beverages and New Federal Laws
North Dakota craft brewers had hoped to sell THC-infused beverages, but new federal restrictions have complicated those plans. Mike Frohlich of Laughing Sun Brewing discusses what the changes could mean for breweries and the future of THC products in the state.

ND Craft Brewers and THC Drinks

Plains Folk: Chokecherries, Juneberries and Prairie Life
Historian Tom Isern explores the northern Plains tradition of gathering chokecherries, juneberries and other hardy fruits, and how berry-picking became both a necessity and a treasured part of prairie life. You can listen to past episodes of Plains Folk here.

USDA Lab Closure Puts Decades of Agricultural Research in Limbo
Scientists at the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center in Maryland face relocation or departure as the USDA prepares to close the historic facility, raising concerns about research into food safety, crop disease, livestock pests and other agricultural threats.

Embracing Fall in Natural North Dakota
Naturalist Chuck Lura welcomes the arrival of fall with ideas for enjoying North Dakota’s changing landscape, including scenic drives, bird migrations, camping, hunting and autumn night skies. You can listen to past episodes of Natural North Dakota here.

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