Fall Colors, Community Gardens and a Super El Niño

Today's Segments

Fall Colors Come Alive at Icelandic and Pembina Gorge State Parks

Northeastern North Dakota is entering one of its most colorful times of year. Icelandic State Park outdoor educator Emily Laaveg shares where to find some of the best fall scenery at Icelandic and Pembina Gorge state parks. We also preview Saturday’s celebration of North Dakota’s newest state park.

Fall Colors Come Alive at Icelandic and Pembina Gorge Listen • 13:10

Growing Together: Food, Friendship and a Place to Belong

On Prairie Plates, a visit to Growing Together Community Gardens in Fargo, where volunteers, longtime residents and New Americans work side by side to grow fresh food and build community. The organization operates 10 gardens, shares produce with members and food pantries, and helps gardeners grow culturally important crops from around the world. Along the way, the team samples the harvest — including a few peppers with serious heat. You can hear past episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Super El Niño Could Bring a Warmer North Dakota Winter

A powerful El Niño is shaping the outlook for North Dakota’s coming winter. On Prairie Beat, North Dakota’s state climatologist explains why temperatures are likely to run above average, why snowfall is harder to predict and how this unusually strong weather pattern could affect the region in the months ahead. You can hear past episodes of Prairie Beat here.