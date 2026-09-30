Oktoberfest at Drekker, Campus Title IX Info & 2027 Medicare Updates

Today's Segments

Oktoberfest Brings Food, Music and Fun to Drekker

On Prairie Plates, Carly Montplaisir, event director at Brewhalla and Drekker Brewing Company, previews Drekker’s Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 3. The event features live music by The Meat Rabbits, food from Unicorn Park and The Bird, steinholding competitions, beer poking, games and plenty of Oktoberfest cheer. You can hear episodes of Prairie Plates here.

How UND Responds to Sexual Violence on Campus

Prairie Beat visits with Donna Smith, UND’s assistant vice president for civil rights and Title IX, and she explains how the university supports students who report sexual violence, the options available to them and how formal investigations are conducted. She also discusses why many incidents go unreported and UND’s efforts to prevent violence and promote healthy relationships. You can hear episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Medicare Changes for 2027: Is Your Plan Still Right?

Certified Medicare insurance planner Eli Feuer, author of A Guide to Medicare, explains what beneficiaries should review as Medicare notices arrive for 2027. He discusses potential changes to costs, prescription drug coverage and Medicare Advantage plans; how to confirm that doctors and medications remain covered; and costly mistakes to avoid when turning 65 or continuing to work.