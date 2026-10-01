Useful Websites, Candidate Lawsuit, Data Centers and Voting
Today's Segments
Tech With Peck: The Websites We Can’t Live Without
George Peck discusses his go-to websites—the online resources he returns to most often for news, information, entertainment and everyday tasks. He discusses what makes these sites useful, reliable and worthy of a bookmark.
Our Go To Websites
A Closer Look With the Monitor: Candidate Lawsuit, Data Center Plans
On A Closer Look With the Monitor, Jack Dura examines a lawsuit challenging the legality of four Republican legislative candidates. Jeff Beach reports on a proposed Cass County data center that could consume nearly twice as much power as the Harwood project.
A New Data Center
Republicans vs. Republicans