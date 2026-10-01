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Useful Websites, Candidate Lawsuit, Data Centers and Voting

Published October 1, 2026 at 4:16 PM CDT
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An electrical substation is adjacent to a solar farm north of Mapleton, North Dakota. The Bison Substation area could also become home to a battery storage site and a data center.
Photo by Jeff Beach/North Dakota Monitor
An electrical substation is adjacent to a solar farm north of Mapleton, North Dakota. The Bison Substation area could also become home to a battery storage site and a data center.

Today's Segments

Tech With Peck: The Websites We Can’t Live Without
George Peck discusses his go-to websites—the online resources he returns to most often for news, information, entertainment and everyday tasks. He discusses what makes these sites useful, reliable and worthy of a bookmark.

Our Go To Websites

A Closer Look With the Monitor: Candidate Lawsuit, Data Center Plans
On A Closer Look With the Monitor, Jack Dura examines a lawsuit challenging the legality of four Republican legislative candidates. Jeff Beach reports on a proposed Cass County data center that could consume nearly twice as much power as the Harwood project.

A New Data Center
Republicans vs. Republicans

Main Street
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