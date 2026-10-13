Presidential Biography and the Stories of Prairie Decline

Today's Segments

Writing the Presidents: Biography, History and Public Memory

Part 2: At the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library's Teddy Con event, Main Street producer and host Craig Blumenshine moderates a conversation with historians Kathleen Dalton, Lindsay Chervinsky and Stacy Cordery about researching presidential lives, interpreting complicated legacies and how biography shapes public understanding of history.

Our Best Days Are Behind Us

In this Plains Folk essay, Dr. Tom Isern examines declensionism. It is the belief that prairie communities have passed their prime. Drawing on Great Plains history, he considers the stories of progress and decline that shape how people see the region, and asks why we’re so drawn to tales of failure. You can hear past episodes of Plains Folk here.

