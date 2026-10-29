A Clearer View of North Dakota’s Legacy Fund

Today's Segments

A New Window Into North Dakota’s Legacy Fund

A new state website lets North Dakotans explore the Legacy Fund’s history, governance and holdings. Jacob Orledge of the ND Monitor reports on the $15 billion fund.

A New Way To Look At The Legacy Fund Listen • 14:34

The Great Plains in Black and White

On Plains Folk, Tom Isern reflects on stories of decline in Great Plains life and asks how the way we understand the past shapes our future. You can hear more Plains Folk essays here.

Smart Appliances to Battery-Boosted Induction

In Tech with Peck, George Peck explains when Wi-Fi-connected appliances are useful, then explores battery-backed induction cooktops that promise high power from ordinary outlets.