Minnesota Stories, Medora Magic and the Wienermobile

Today's Segments

Luke Moravec: Minnesota Stories, Mysteries and More

The North 103.3’s Luke Moravec joins Main Street to talk Minnesota authors, curious questions and the many stories behind his radio and podcast work. In his current MN Reads, Luke visits with Jill Swenson about her new book The Land of Everlasting Sky: A Memoir of Loss and Legacy on Lake of the Woods. The author explores childhood memories while also investigating some unexpected changes to an important part of her past.

Remembering Bill Sorensen: A Life of Magic in Medora

Bill Sorensen spent more than five decades entertaining audiences in Medora, where his warmth, humor and magic made him a beloved presence. In this 2021 archive interview from The Great American Folk Show, host Tom Brosseau talks with Sorensen about his latest Medora show, his years as a magician and performer, and the unlikely turns in a career that also included managing boxer Virgil Hill, running businesses and serving as Bismarck’s mayor. We remember Sorensen, who died Oct. 31 at age 76, through his own stories and reflections.

Remembering Bill Sorensen Listen • 10:37

The Wienermobile Rolls Into North Dakota

Two Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers bring the famous Wienermobile to North Dakota. They tell us what it’s like to travel in a giant hot dog, meet fans along the way and share a little fun wherever they park.