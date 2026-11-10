Farmers Union at 100, Devils Lake Cemetery, Bismarck Italian Food

Today's Segments

North Dakota Farmers Union Celebrates 100 Years

North Dakota Farmers Union President Matt Perdue joins Main Street to preview the organization’s 100th annual state convention, celebrating a century of farm and ranch advocacy while members debate policy and elect leaders to guide its future.

North Dakota Farmers Union Turns 100 Listen • 19:38

A Homestead Cemetery Cut Off by Devils Lake

Prairie Beat discusses a cemetery in De Groat Township that holds about 150 graves, including those of original homesteaders and a Civil War veteran. Descendants still hope to be buried there, but rising Devils Lake has left the roads to the cemetery underwater. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Prairie Plates: Italian Flavors at Anima Cucina

Kenny Howard joins Prairie Plates to talk about Anima Cucina, his downtown Bismarck restaurant and wine bar, with its coffee shop, Italian-inspired food, wine and desserts. We’ll also hear about Fireflour Pizza, his other downtown restaurant, and his 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist nomination. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Plates here.

