Matt Olien's Top 100 Films

Prairie Public television producer and film critic Matt Olien shares his Top 100 favorite films of all time. See the full list below!

—



100-81

100. Gone With the Wind (1939)

99. Black Narcissus (1947)

98. Rashomon (1951)

97. And Then There Were None (1945)

96. The Master (2012)

95. There Will Be Blood (2007)

94. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

93. Hallelujah (1929)

92. Nosferatu (1922)

91. The Social Network (2010)

90. Fitzcarraldo (1982)

89. Patton (1970)

88. Belle de Jour (1967)

87. Vagabond (1985)

86. Annie Hall (1977)

85. Manhattan (1979)

84. Network (1976)

83. Barry Lyndon (1975)

82. Jaws (1975)

81. Seven Days in May (1964)

—



80-61

80. The Professionals (1966)

79. Blue is the Warmest Color (2013)

78. The World of Apu (1959)

77. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

76. Deliverance (1972)

75. My Night at Maud’s (1969)

74. The 400 Blows (1959)

73. Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960)

72. The Green Pastures (1936)

71. It Happened One Night (1934)

70. Vertigo (1958)

69. Touch of Evil (1958)

68. On the Waterfront (1954)

67. Hud (1963)

66. A Kind of Loving (1962)

65. The Graduate (1967)

64. Easy Rider (1969)

63. Short Cuts (1993)

62. The Right Stuff (1983)

61. Great Expectations (1947)

—



60-41

60. Brief Encounter (1946)

59. The Bicycle Thief (1949)

58. Double Indemnity (1944)

57. Strangers on a Train (1951)

56. All Quiet on the Western Front (1930)

55. The General (1927)

54. La Notte (1961)

53. The Immigrant (1917)

52. The Exterminating Angel (1962)

51. Blue Velvet (1986)

50. Rebecca (1940)

49. Fargo (1996)

48. Nashville (1975)

47. The Night of the Hunter (1955)

46. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

45. A Hard Day’s Night (1964)

44. Paths of Glory (1957)

43. Aguirre, Wrath of God (1972)

42. Dead of Night (1945)

41. The Grapes of Wrath (1940)

—



40-21

40. Bringing up Baby (1938)

39. Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

38. Taxi Driver (1976)

37. The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

36. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920)

35. Cleo from 5 to 7 (1962)

34. Wild Strawberries (1959)

33. The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)

32. Midnight Cowboy (1969)

31. Tom Jones (1963)

30. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

29. Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

28. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

27. Schindler’s List (1993)

26. Sunset Boulevard (1950)

25. Mulholland Drive (2001)

24. Women in Love (1970)

23. The Searchers (1956)

22. La Dolce Vita (1961)

21. Blow Up (1966)

—



20-1

20. A Man for All Seasons (1966)

19. Day for Night (1973)

18. American Graffiti (1973)

17. North by Northwest (1959)

16. Apocalypse Now (1979)

15. The Wild Bunch (1969)

14. Napoleon (1927)

13. Sunrise (1927)

12. All the President’s Men (1976)

11. The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)

10. Casablanca (1943)

9. Death in Venice (1971)

8. The Deer Hunter (1978)

7. The Third Man (1950)

6. If.... (1968)

5. Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

4. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

3. The Godfather (1972)

2. Citizen Kane (1941)

1. The Godfather Part ll (1974)

—

You can hear Matt Olien's Movie Reviews every Friday on Main Street, Prairie Public's daily radio show. The reviews are also available as a podcast — subscribe on your favorite platform.