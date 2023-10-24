© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Matt Olien's Movie Reviews

Bonus: Matt interviews biographer Scott Eyman about his new book, 'Charlie Chaplin vs. America'

Published October 24, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT

In 1972, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented Charlie Chaplin with an Honorary Academy Award. He received a 12-minute standing ovation, the longest ever given at the ceremony. But just a few years earlier, Chaplin was a pariah living in exile.

In the new book "Charlie Chaplin vs. America," bestselling Hollywood biographer and historian Scott Eyman explores the tumultuous life and times of this once-in-a-lifetime talent. Listen to his conversation with Prairie Public film critic Matt Olien.

