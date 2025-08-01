Film critic Matt Olien joins Main Street to dissect Eddington, Ari Aster's latest genre-blending film set in a pandemic-era Western town. Olien explores the movie's ambitious attempt to tackle civic division, paranoia, and political rivalry in the age of COVID-but critiques its failure to land a cohesive tone, noting a strong first half that spirals into incoherence and gore. Plus, Matt weighs in on the streaming success of Happy Gilmore 2 and takes on the latest Academy Award trivia challenge.