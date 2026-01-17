Observing nature in the winter

Are you getting a case of the winter blues? Are you spending too much time on the couch and too little time outdoors? Consider making a concerted effort to get outdoors more often to enjoy some of what nature has to offer during the winter. There is much to see and do for those interested a little "Natural North Dakota" that is quite easy to observe if one just takes the time to do so.

No matter where you live, there are state parks, local parks, and other places within an easy driving distance that provide opportunities to get out and enjoy observing the flora, fauna, and other related aspects of the winter landscape. And with the big white blanket of snow covering the land and the leaves off trees and shrubs, many wildlife species can be quite easy to spot, even at a considerable distance.

Hunting and fishing opportunities are popular ways to get out and enjoy nature during the winter months. Many state parks have trails for cross country skiing and snowshoeing. Snowmobiling can also be a good way to observe nature in the winter. For some people, simply going for a short hike in a nearby natural area may suffice. If those activities are not of interest, perhaps going for a drive through the countryside can often provide some good opportunities to observe nature.

These are a few of the easy and interesting ways to enjoy nature during the winter months. Regardless of your choice, pick a route that takes you through an area where you can expect to see something interesting, or perhaps explore a new area. If it is feasible, also try to choose an area with a diversity of habitats in which to see interesting winter flora and fauna. You will likely make some interesting observations and gain a deeper connection and appreciation of nature and the landscape. It seems like there are always a few things that will catch your attention and give you something to talk about.

So, make a point to occasionally seek out what nature has to offer this winter. If visiting a state park is of interest, here is a link to the North Dakota Parks and Recreation’s website, which contains information on winter activities in the state parks.