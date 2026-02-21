Roses in North Dakota aren't just for Valentine’s Day

I recently read that the sales of long-stemmed roses for Valentine’s Day were likely somewhere north of $200 million. Although those roses are not North Dakota natives, roses and the rose family are prominent components of the state’s flora.

The Rose Family’s Prairie Relatives

The rose family is among the most economically important plant families, and includes almonds, apples, cherries, peaches, pears, plums, strawberries, raspberries, and of course, roses. Plants in the family may be characterized by having alternate and usually compound leaves and flowers with 5 petals and 5 sepals, several stamens, and one or more pistils.

There are around 40 or so species in the rose family that are native to North Dakota. Some of the more common species include cinquefoil, hawthorn, Juneberry, prairie smoke (also known as “old man’s whiskers” or “three-flowered avens”), plum, chokecherry, raspberry, and strawberry.

North Dakota designated the Wild Prairie Rose as the state flower back in 1907. It is interesting to note that this honor was bestowed not on one species, but two species of rose that are widely distributed in the state: the wild rose, also known as the prairie rose, and what is commonly known as “smooth rose.” And of course, there is the town of Wild Rose in Williams County which was named for the wild roses that dotted the surrounding prairie.

Two other rose species are native to the state, the prickly rose and Woods’ rose. Woods’ rose is associated with wooded areas, but it is not named after its habitat. It is named for British botanist John Woods.

Using Roses for Food and Tea

In addition to adding color and texture to the landscape, roses also have considerable human utility. The Lakota used some species, particularly prairie rose and Woods’ rose petals and roots, to make tea. The rose hips were used as food, often in soups and stews. Jam and jelly were made from the petals.

Some of you may remember Euell Gibbons. He was a celebrity of sorts in the 1970s as a forager and author. His book “Stalking the Healthful Herbs” has a whole chapter dedicated to roses (“How to Eat a Rose”). I am partial to rose hip tea: Simply steep a handful or fresh clean rose hips in boiling water to cover and steep for a few minutes, pour the tea into a coffee cup, add a cinnamon stick, then sit back and enjoy!