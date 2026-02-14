© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Natural North Dakota

How early writers described winter on the North Dakota prairie

By Chuck Lura
Published February 14, 2026 at 1:00 AM CST
Jereme Rauckman
/
licensed as CC BY 2.0.

Do your ever wonder what the winter landscape looked like on the prairie long ago when there were no farmsteads, transmission lines, and the few trees that were present were largely restricted to the floodplains of major rivers? There are some interesting written descriptions of that landscape.

O. E. Rolvaag’s "Giants in the Earth" is a classic novel about pioneer life on the prairies of Dakota Territory. Try to visualize his description of the plains during winter:

“A grey waste…an empty silence…a boundless cold. Snow fell; snow flew; a universe of nothing but dead whiteness.”

Philippe Regis de Trobriand was in command of Fort Stevenson in Dakota Territory from 1867-1869. In his book "Military Life in Dakota," he describes the snow after a snowstorm: “formed banks or waves everywhere, which at a distance, and especially when the sun rose a little above the horizon, bear a striking resemblance to the waves of a vast lake stirred by the breeze. The color is close to that of water reflecting a white sky, and if it were not for the stillness, the illusion would be striking.”

It worked on his psyche. He added, “How tired I am of this interminable winter! Of this everlasting snow which for more than three months has hidden the color of the earth from us and blinds our eyes with its unchanging whiteness.”

But Theodore Roosevelt’s description of winter in the badlands in his book "Ranch Life and the Hunting Trail" is perhaps the most quoted description of winter on the North Dakota plains:

“When the days have dwindled to their shortest, and the nights seem never ending, then all the great northern plains are changed into an abode of iron desolation.”

The landscape is much changed since Roosevelt’s time, of course, but there are still places that can give you a sense of that time and place.

Also: This weekend is the Great Backyard Bird Count

By the way, you may see some people out seemingly scanning areas this weekend, perhaps with binoculars. They may be citizen scientists observing birds. That is because the Great Backyard Bird Count started on February 13 and will continue through the 16th. It is an annual citizen science effort to help scientists better understand the population dynamics and movements of birds.

Tags
Natural North Dakota Chuck Lura
Chuck Lura
Chuck Lura has a broad knowledge of "Natural North Dakota"and loves sharing that knowledge with others. Since 2005, Chuck has written a weekly column, “Naturalist at Large,” for the Lake Metigoshe Mirror, and his “The Naturalist” columns appear in several other weekly North Dakota newspapers.
See stories by Chuck Lura
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate
Related Content