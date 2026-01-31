Shadow or not, North Dakota’s groundhogs are still asleep

Groundhog Day is coming up Monday, February 2. Do not look for any groundhog in North Dakota to poke its head out of their burrow. It is far too early for that.

I suppose the question is whether Punxsutawney Phil from Pennsylvania will see his shadow or not. As the legend goes, if the groundhog does not see its shadow, spring is here. If it does see its shadow, it'll be expected to promptly duck back down into the burrow while winter continues for another six weeks.

History of Groundhog Day

Before the time of Christ, the “Feast of Lights” celebration on February 2 marked the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. That celebration was somehow replaced with Candlemas or (“Candle Mass”), by the early Christian church.

Apparently, the Germans determined that if the hedgehog cast a shadow on February 2, there would be six more weeks of winter. American settlers booted the hedgehog in favor of the groundhog, and the rest is history!

Groundhogs in North Dakota

The groundhog, also commonly known as a woodchuck or whistle-pig, is a species of the margins of forests and woodlands across much of Canada and in the United States, roughly east of a line from eastern North Dakota southward to Texas.

Groundhogs appear to be expanding their range in North Dakota. Vernon Bailey in his "A Biological Survey of North Dakota (1926)" noted that that groundhogs could be found in the Red River Valley and as far west as Devils Lake. He described their abundance as common or occasional.

More recently, Robert Seabloom’s "Mammals of North Dakota" shows their distribution in North Dakota is largely restricted to the Red River Valley, Turtle Mountain, and counties adjacent to the Missouri River

Hibernation and Feeding

Groundhogs are true hibernators. They would have gone into hibernation last fall after going on a feeding binge to gain weight and help them get through the winter. Groundhogs generally weigh around eight pounds or so, but may lose up to perhaps half of their body weight during hibernation.

Shortly after emerging in March or April, the mating season will commence. After a gestation period of roughly a month, litters of four or so young will be born around mid-May.

Although groundhogs are known to eat insects and some other animals, they are largely herbivorous. Alfalfa and clover are preferred forages. They are also known to enjoy the bounty of vegetable and flower gardens. As such, they occasionally test the tolerance of farmers and gardeners.

I cannot leave the topic of groundhogs without giving a shoutout to the Saint John (North Dakota) High School Woodchucks. Go Woodchucks!