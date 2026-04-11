Watch your step: The “jumping” cactus of North Dakota

I recently saw an article about the risks of hiking in cactus country. People have been known to be badly injured in the desert southwest by getting tangled up with cactus, particularly a species of cholla commonly known as “jumping cholla.” There is no cholla cactus in North Dakota, but the state does have a native cactus (Opuntia fragilis) commonly known as fragile prickly pear or brittle pricklypear, that could be accused of “jumping.”

While hunting or hiking, particularly in the western part of the state, you might want to consider packing a fork. More about that later.

Fragile Pricklypear

There are two species of pricklypear native to North Dakota (plains pricklypear and fragile pricklypear), along with a couple species of pincushion cactus. Fragile pricklypear was first described by botanist Thomas Nuttall, likely from a specimen collected by Meriwether Lewis below the mouth of the Musselshell River in Montana. It has been documented in most counties in North Dakota, particularly in those counties west of the Red River Valley.

Unlike the plains pricklypear with its large and conspicuous flattened segments, fragile pricklypear is small, often growing to only a couple inches high, with rather rounded segments, each being only an inch or two long.

It is often seen growing in colonies because the pads or segments break off easily, fall to the ground, and become rooted. Those pads also easily break off when animals, including humans, brush by them. It is a big part of how the plant gets around.

Why a fork comes in handy

There's no doubt that many hikers and hunters, particularly in the western part of North Dakota, have had to remove the pads from their socks or pant legs — and perhaps their dog. Having a fork handy eases the task of removing the cactus pads from one’s cloths or the fur of a hunting dog or other animal.

At least 40 species of birds and mammals are known to feed on fruits, seed, or stems of fragile prickly pear. And the plant is also utilized by several insects, for example moths and beetles. It also has human utility. The stems, fruits, and seeds, are edible. Stems can be roasted and peeled, while fruits can be used to make jelly or eaten raw, dried, or cooked.

So, if you are out hiking the badlands or other areas of the state, be on the lookout for fragile pricklypear. But more likely, it will find you first.